Telstra Has a New Deal on NBN 100 Plans

If you’re on the hunt for a new NBN 100 plan, Telstra’s latest offering might be of some interest.

Telstra has cut the price of its NBN 100 plan for new customers by $20 per month for the first three months they’re with Telstra. Using the promo will giving you a total savings of $60. It normally retails for $110, which brings the introductory pricing down to $90.

Here’s a look at Telstra’s NBN 100 Plan:

The plan itself is contract-free but there’s a catch. If you cancel within your first 24 months, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the amount of months left in the two-year term. However, the included modem has 4G backup in the event of an NBN outage which is always useful.

Due to certain restrictions, Telstra only offers its NBN 100 plans to FTTP and HFC customers. If you qualify, signing-up online will help you waive the $99 connection fee and you’ll even get a free month of Foxtel Now.

The $20 discount is available until 31 August , but the Foxtel Now promo ends on 30 July.

If you’re still not sold, it might be worth recalling that Telstra’s topped the NBN list when it comes to streaming Netflix. You can read all about it here.

Here’s how Telstra’s NBN plan compares to the competition:

