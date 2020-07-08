The Full Adidas x Pokémon Collab Is So Good

While the odd piece has released through 2020 — a pair of sneakers here, some slides there — what looks like the full range of Adidas’ Pokémon collab has dropped on the company’s Japanese store, and it’s great.

Photo: Adidas Japan

There are shirts, bags, shorts and tracksuits! There are multiple pairs of sneakers, stuff for men, women and kids too.

Photo: Adidas Japan

I love how tasteful a lot of it is for something that could have easily gone right off the rails into “department store licensed shirt hell”. It toes the line between the two brands almost perfectly, with enough Pokémon to let you know that’s what this is about while also retaining Adidas’ own style on everything from football jerseys to basketball shoes to the iconic three-striped track top.

Photo: Adidas Japan

This stuff is all available right now on Adidas’ Japanese site, so hopefully it’ll make it’s way to Western stores soon.

Photo: Adidas Japan

Photo: Adidas Japan

Photo: Adidas Japan