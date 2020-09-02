Nintendo x Puma Have Some Super Mario Bros. Sneakers Coming

Just in time for the series’ 35th anniversary, Puma is about to release an official Super Mario Bros. shoe.

It’s a version of the company’s RS Dreamer silhouette, with a very Mario Bros. colour scheme, a Super Mario logo on the tongue and a star on the heel.

Photo: Puma / Foot Locker

Perfect if you’re 11 years old! Maybe less perfect for everyone else.

They’ve yet to be officially announced, but they’re already up on Foot Locker’s Australian site, with a release date of September 4.

Photo: Puma / Foot Locker

