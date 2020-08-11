A Fall Guys Video Has Made My Soul Leave My Body

If this happened to me I would simply never play video games ever again.
I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAYhttps://t.co/TPR0WtWQqu pic.twitter.com/xAk4H6fG7r
— LSYagami???????? (@LightSkinYagami) August 9, 2020
If this happened to me I would simply never play video games ever again.
I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAYhttps://t.co/TPR0WtWQqu pic.twitter.com/xAk4H6fG7r
— LSYagami???????? (@LightSkinYagami) August 9, 2020
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in