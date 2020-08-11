See Games Differently

A Fall Guys Video Has Made My Soul Leave My Body

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 11, 2020 at 10:45 am -
Filed to:fall guys
ps4
Screenshot: Fall Guys
Screenshot: Fall Guys

If this happened to me I would simply never play video games ever again.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.