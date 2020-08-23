Fall Guys Is Coming To Phones (In China At Least)

Fall Guys, which has only just launched on PC and PS4, is also coming to mobile phones at some point in the future, with Chinese publisher Bilibili announcing that they’ve secured the rights to the game’s release in the region.

The news was first announced to Western observers by analyst Daniel Ahmad:

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

This comes despite the fact that the game’s developers, Mediatonic, had to last week release a statement/warning about scams related to mobile versions of the game:

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4 If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

While this news would obviously only relate to China, it sure would be weird for a mobile version to be developed and only released in one market, when Fall Guys, with its breezy format and simple controls (and even new games taking advantage of a phone’s capabilities, like gyroscopes), would be perfect for phones everywhere.

In the meantime, Bilibili’s page for the game is here.

