Community Review: Fall Guys

It’s always a nice problem to have — your game being way, way more popular than anyone ever anticipated.

Out of all the things Devolver has published, it’s kind of cute — and very on brand — for Fall Guys to be their most successful title. The amount of interest in Mediatonic’s jelly bean royale has resulting in a rolling server issues, so much so that there’s now an official notice on the Steam page.

Which is unfortunate, but it’s also a great sign in 2020, on the verge of a new console generation, that indie games can still have astronomical success. It’s 2020’s version of Rocket League in a way. And with how deeply miserable this year has been on so many fronts, Fall Guys‘ chaotic energy and the glee everyone gets from its brand of competitive arsehattery is just delightful.

I’ve seen some complaints about how Fall Guys is a bit too reliant on RNG in some stages. But that’s what the game is — that’s part of its charm and also its accessibility. Not every game needs to be built around skill ceilings or high degrees of mastery. Fall Guys is pure chaos, and I love it all the more for it.

For those of you who grabbed Fall Guys last week, how have you found the game — and how many wins have you had so far?