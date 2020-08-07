Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

The makers of the Batman Arkham games at Rocksteady Studios have finally officially teased their next project: a Suicide Squad game.

It’s been five years since Arkham Knight came out, and, ever since then, people have wondered what the hell Rocksteady Studios has been up to. For a long time many assumed it might be a Superman game or maybe even another Batman game. Now the rumours and speculation can finally end:

Last month, Eurogamer reported on a series of new internet domains like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” that had apparently been registered by a company affiliated with Warner Bros. There was also a domain for “gothamknightsgame.com,” which, according to Eurogamer, is a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Arkham Origins.

Based on the “KillTheJusticeLeague” domain and the bullseye on the back of Superman’s head, it seems like a pretty good guess that this time Rocksteady is making a DC game from the villains’ point of view. Hopefully it takes after things like the excellent Secret Six crossover run and not 2016’s Suicide Squad movie. [Note from Stephen, who is editing this and is very old: Even better if it draws from writer John Ostrander’s brilliant 1980s Suicide Squad comic!]

Warner Bros. announced last month that it would be holding a virtual fan event called DC FanDome on August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Rocksteady’s tweet it sounds indicates we’ll learn more about Suicide Squad and get the full breakdown on what the studio has been making.