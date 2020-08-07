See Games Differently

Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

Ethan Gach

Published 3 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 11:05 pm -
Filed to:batman arkham knight
rocksteadysuicide squadwarner bros.
Image: Warner Bros.
Image: Warner Bros.

The makers of the Batman Arkham games at Rocksteady Studios have finally officially teased their next project: a Suicide Squad game.

It’s been five years since Arkham Knight came out, and, ever since then, people have wondered what the hell Rocksteady Studios has been up to. For a long time many assumed it might be a Superman game or maybe even another Batman game. Now the rumours and speculation can finally end:

Last month, Eurogamer reported on a series of new internet domains like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” that had apparently been registered by a company affiliated with Warner Bros. There was also a domain for “gothamknightsgame.com,” which, according to Eurogamer, is a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Arkham Origins.

Based on the “KillTheJusticeLeague” domain and the bullseye on the back of Superman’s head, it seems like a pretty good guess that this time Rocksteady is making a DC game from the villains’ point of view. Hopefully it takes after things like the excellent Secret Six crossover run and not 2016’s Suicide Squad movie. [Note from Stephen, who is editing this and is very old: Even better if it draws from writer John Ostrander’s brilliant 1980s Suicide Squad comic!]

Warner Bros. announced last month that it would be holding a virtual fan event called DC FanDome on August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Rocksteady’s tweet it sounds indicates we’ll learn more about Suicide Squad and get the full breakdown on what the studio has been making.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.