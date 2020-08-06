Steam Glitch Temporarily Removed Some Games, Purchases From Accounts

Last night a temporary glitch hit some Steam users in the worst way possible, removing games and additional purchases like DLC from some player’s libraries.

It affected all kinds of games, from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Fallout 4, with the only common trait seemingly being that they were all titles that were on sale for one reason for another.

We are currently investigating reports of entitlement issues for Steam users across Bethesda titles where it appears they no longer own previously purchased games. Thank you for your patience. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) August 5, 2020

Users would try to find games in their library and…they were gone. And if they tried visiting that game’s store page to launch from there, they’d be prompted to buy the game they’d already bought.

The good news is that the issue was resolved in a few hours, and all that was required was a Steam reboot:

We've fixed an issue where the Steam client wasn't displaying ownership correctly for some games. You may need to restart your Steam client for the changes to take effect. Apologies for the disruption! — Steam (@Steam) August 5, 2020

The bad news is that, holy shit, it is very easy to lose access to things that have cost you hundreds if not thousands of dollars when you’re not holding the actual game in your hand.