Xbox Series X Launches In November

Until today, we only knew that the next Xbox, the Xbox Series X, was coming out sometime later this year. Now we’ve got a firmer date: November.

Microsoft made the announcement as part of a post also acknowledging Halo Infinite’s delay to 2021.

“We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimised for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year,” the company wrote.

More than 50 new games are planned to launch this year “across generations” but they’ll be “optimised for Xbox Series X,” according to Microsoft. Another 40 previously released games will also be optimised for the new platform. While many of these games will be available on non-Microsoft platforms as well, the company made sure to tout (largely timed) exclusives like The Medium, Scorn, and Tetris Effect: Connected — all of which are planned for the Series X’s launch window — as well as their inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass.

Still, none of those are Halo. Microsoft might be moving full-steam ahead with the Xbox Series X’s launch, but it’s now going to have to push much harder than before to stand a chance of coming out on top.

