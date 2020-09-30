See Games Differently

All The Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass In October 2020

3

Alice Clarke

Published 41 mins ago: September 30, 2020 at 11:01 am
It’s the last full month of the Xbox One being the eldest sibling, and the first full month of Microsoft owning Bethesda. They grow up so fast. To celebrate, there is a veritable cornucopia of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate this month.

Here’s what’s coming:

Doom Eternal – Xbox One – October 1

A well-received sequel to the 2016 DOOM revival game. It got a little overlooked at release due to it coming out the same week as Australia’s first COVID-19 lockdown began.

Drake Hollow – PC – October 1

A delightful, indie, action-adventure game where you have to protect defenceless vegetable folks from deadly beasts. It’s all very adorable, if occasionally quite dark, with fun combat and strategy.

Brütal Legend – Xbox One – October 8

Starring Jack Black, this Xbox 360 game from 2009 about a roadie chosen by the rock gods to battle demons and save humanity in a heavy metal fantasy world was enjoyably weird. If you didn’t get a chance to play it the first time, and want to relive those strange few years when everyone was obsessed with Jack Black, now’s the time, I guess.

Forza Motorsport 7 – PC and Xbox One – October 8

Remember back when the Forza Motorsport naming conventions made sense? This is a good one to play if you’re excited about next year’s Forza Motorsport, and want to revisit 2017’s hardcore racing sim, now with fewer lootboxes.

Ikenfell – PC and Xbox One – October 8

If you’ve been wanting a fix of magical students without all that pesky transphobia, this indie game might be the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s an indie turn-based RPG with gorgeous art that looks like it’s worth checking out.

Also coming this month are some new DLC and updates for existing games:

  • Gears Tactics update is ready to pre-install now.
  • The Japan World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now.
  • No Man’s Sky has an Origins Update on console and PC.
  • There’s a Lost Treasures of Skyrim Event happening in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and these are the titles leaving Game Pass on October 15:

  • Felix the Reaper (Xbox One and PC)
  • Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One and PC)
  • Minit (Xbox One and PC)
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
  • State of Mind (PC)

While you’re at it, don’t forget to grab your free Games With Gold for October, which is included as part of Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox One

  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – October 1-31
  • Maid of Sker – October 16-November 15

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy – October 1-15
  • Costume Quest – October 16-31

And today is the last day to grab some of last month’s Games With Gold:

  • Armed and Dangerous – Xbox 360 and Xbox One – 16-30 September
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Xbox One – 1-30 September
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Xbox One – 16 September – 15 October
Which games are you most looking forward to playing?

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television. Follow her on Twitter @Alicedkc.

Comments

  • “If you’ve been wanting a fix of magical students without all that pesky transphobia…” Subtle.

    I must be one of the only people that never really gets excited about Game Pass. I’ve had a subscription for a few months so I can play multiplayer with friends in a couple of games but for the most part all of the games I’d be interested in are ones I’ve already owned for months/years. In fact, the best value I’ve gotten out of it so far is the free stuff for PSO2 that comes out every month.

    I have the same problem with Playstation Plus in that most of the time the few games that I am genuinely interested in are ones I already own. I’ll be keeping it around a little longer to see if things change with the recent acquisitions/EA Play (or whatever the EA service is) merger and so forth but I think I might be at that point in life where it’s just not for me.

    Reply

    • I wouldn’t say that I get ‘excited’ about game pass, but it’s sure as hell unquestionably good value.

      If I were to have paid for the games I’ve played and enjoyed on that subscription – things I was going to buy anyway the amount I’d have spent could pay for the next decade of the subscription. And that’s not including the amazing stuff I discovered because it was available, and turned out to really enjoy. It’s just such a clearly great value proposition.

      Plus it’s nice when stuff turns up that I was considering buying anyway. Spiritfarer, Streets of Rage 4, Carrion, CK3, for example, were all on my wishlist for the last few months and I had money aside for those. But they all launched on game pass, so now I don’t have to buy any of them! Not exactly ‘exciting’ but very, very welcome.

      If the only thing you’ve got the service for is blockbuster GOTY AAA exclusives, then I can see some disappointment, but holy shit there’s some amazing stuff on there, dude. They’re killing it with their indie catalog especially.

      Reply

    • I find Game Pass hasn’t had heaps of ‘amazing games’ which I would’ve bought anyway (though it has had many which have moved on like Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Tomb Raider, etc), but it has been a wealth of titles which I never would’ve tried but found super enjoyable. If you treat it like a buffet, then you will be pleasantly surprised.

      Things like Bloodstained, Children of Morta and even Minecraft Dungeons which I would’ve passed on I have played to completion, enjoyed and then deleted.

      Reply
