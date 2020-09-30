All The Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass In October 2020

It’s the last full month of the Xbox One being the eldest sibling, and the first full month of Microsoft owning Bethesda. They grow up so fast. To celebrate, there is a veritable cornucopia of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate this month.

Here’s what’s coming:

Doom Eternal – Xbox One – October 1

A well-received sequel to the 2016 DOOM revival game. It got a little overlooked at release due to it coming out the same week as Australia’s first COVID-19 lockdown began.

Drake Hollow – PC – October 1

A delightful, indie, action-adventure game where you have to protect defenceless vegetable folks from deadly beasts. It’s all very adorable, if occasionally quite dark, with fun combat and strategy.

Brütal Legend – Xbox One – October 8

Starring Jack Black, this Xbox 360 game from 2009 about a roadie chosen by the rock gods to battle demons and save humanity in a heavy metal fantasy world was enjoyably weird. If you didn’t get a chance to play it the first time, and want to relive those strange few years when everyone was obsessed with Jack Black, now’s the time, I guess.

Forza Motorsport 7 – PC and Xbox One – October 8

Remember back when the Forza Motorsport naming conventions made sense? This is a good one to play if you’re excited about next year’s Forza Motorsport, and want to revisit 2017’s hardcore racing sim, now with fewer lootboxes.

Ikenfell – PC and Xbox One – October 8

If you’ve been wanting a fix of magical students without all that pesky transphobia, this indie game might be the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s an indie turn-based RPG with gorgeous art that looks like it’s worth checking out.

Also coming this month are some new DLC and updates for existing games:

Gears Tactics update is ready to pre-install now.

The Japan World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now.

No Man’s Sky has an Origins Update on console and PC.

There’s a Lost Treasures of Skyrim Event happening in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and these are the titles leaving Game Pass on October 15:

Felix the Reaper (Xbox One and PC)

Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One and PC)

Minit (Xbox One and PC)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)

State of Mind (PC)

While you’re at it, don’t forget to grab your free Games With Gold for October, which is included as part of Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox One

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – October 1-31

Maid of Sker – October 16-November 15

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy – October 1-15

Costume Quest – October 16-31

And today is the last day to grab some of last month’s Games With Gold:

Armed and Dangerous – Xbox 360 and Xbox One – 16-30 September

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Xbox One – 1-30 September

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Xbox One – 16 September – 15 October

Which games are you most looking forward to playing?