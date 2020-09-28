See Games Differently

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Grab Killer Deals This October In Australia

Kotaku Australia

Published 12 mins ago: September 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm -
Image: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is nearly here. If you’ve been cooped up inside with an itch to spend, it might just be the answer to your retail therapy prayers. Amazon Prime Day takes place from October 13 to 14 in Australia for a full 48 hours of savings across thousands of tech brands and other products. Aussies also get a second bite at the apple — you’ll be able to nab deals straight from the U.S. until October 15 via the Amazon global store.

In addition to brands like Samsung, Zenify and Bosch, Amazon Prime Day will also spotlight local Aussie small businesses doing it tough during coronavirus. You’ll be able to purchase from a range of great local stores via Amazon’s Shop Local hub.

If you can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day, some deals are already live or set to go live this week for Prime members:

  • Prime members who haven’t signed up to Amazon Music Unlimited before can grab four months of premium streaming for just $0.99 ($11.99 a month afterwards)
  • Prime members who haven’t signed up to Kindle Unlimited can try three months of subscription for free from October 1 ($13.99 a month afterwards)
  • Prime members who haven’t signed up to Audible can get a three month trial for free including one free audiobook for every month of the trial as well as a second free audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors ($16.45 a month afterwards)
  • Prime members can rent some popular movies from $0.99 on the Prime Video store from 12 a.m. AEDT on October 7 — if you’re behind on your blockbusters, this could be the perfect opportunity to breeze through the latest releases

Expect loads more deals when Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off.

To access Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Membership costs $6.99 a month and also gives you free shipping on Prime orders, access to streaming service Amazon Prime Video as well as free audiobooks from Audible and more. If you’re lucky, you may be able to nab a trial membership for the October period — check your personal account to see if you have any offers waiting.

Amazon Prime Day begins on October 13 and lasts until October 14. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest discounts when the mega sale event launches.

