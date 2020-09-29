See Games Differently

Crusader Kings III Rulers Come From The Nightmare Realm

Luke Plunkett

Published 37 mins ago: September 30, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:crusader kings
crusader kings iiimodsparadox interactive

Welcome to Terrifying Characters, a mod for Crusader Kings III that turns the otherwise fairly human-ish rulers of the game into limb-addled nightmare creatures.

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Crusader Kings III is a game that takes in 600 years of human history, from the 9th century through to the 15th, with all the geopolitical conflict, religious turmoil and interpersonal struggles that went along with it. So…where do we even begin with this game, let along this review?



Creator robertmx writes “It was my first attempt at creating a mod for a paradox game.. and uh I learnt I should never touch 3D models”, which I think is unfair, because not everything in this world (or the 11th century) needs to have its head above its neck to be beautiful.

You can download it here.

