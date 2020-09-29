Crusader Kings III Rulers Come From The Nightmare Realm

Welcome to Terrifying Characters, a mod for Crusader Kings III that turns the otherwise fairly human-ish rulers of the game into limb-addled nightmare creatures.

Creator robertmx writes “It was my first attempt at creating a mod for a paradox game.. and uh I learnt I should never touch 3D models”, which I think is unfair, because not everything in this world (or the 11th century) needs to have its head above its neck to be beautiful.

I can't pinpoint it, but something's off pic.twitter.com/A0yLjK7rqd — One Proud Bavarian (@ProudBavaria) September 25, 2020

You can download it here.