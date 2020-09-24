See Games Differently

Destiny 2 Is Getting Snow Storms

1

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2020 at 11:45 pm -
Filed to:beyond light
bungiedestinydestiny 2the weather outside is shooty
Image: Bungie
Image: Bungie

Bungie announced yesterday that dynamic blizzards will be waging across the Jupiter’s frosty moon of Europa, and they’ll be so bad at times you might need a new thermal scope to keep enemies at bay.

“We were brainstorming and Ed Brennan [Europa World Art Lead] proposed the idea of a blizzard to help sell the fantasy of a harsh environment,” design lead Alex Velicky said in a post on Bungie’s blog yesterday. “I thought it would be awesome if design had direct control over it and it didn’t take long for everyone to get excited about the implementation.”

The studio apparently started by experimenting with having the storms make it harder to move and change the trajectory of projectiles like grenades, but ultimately decided to make it more aesthetic than anything else. At times Europa’s surface will be crystal clear with a clean view of the Sun and the stars. But at others storms will kick up, going from merely obscuring the horizon to almost complete whiteouts.

Oh the weather outside is weather... (Image: Bungie)
Who's ready to make snow Guardians? (Image: Bungie)

This is where the blog post mentions picking up a thermal scope to be able to pick off enemies during the middle of storms. It’s a weapon perk that’s never been in the game before, and it’ll be interesting to see whether it’s introduced as a mod that can be equipped to any weapon or a perk that’s specific to certain scout or sniper rifles.

Taken together it sounds like the recipe for a completely different sort of Destiny 2 environment, one that promotes taking your time and more carefully navigating the terrain, than the usual rush to grind through activities. Who knows how it will ultimately play out in practice, but it’s already giving me vibes from some of the original concept art used to reveal the first Destiny, which gestured toward a more brutal, survival-focused shared-world shooter.

I’m not expecting Destiny 2 to magically metamorphosis into that anytime soon, but I’m excited to see what hidden dangers and mysteries lurk underneath Europa’s dynamic weather for myself.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Can’t wait for the enemies to have perfect, crystal clear visibility while you can’t see two feet in front of you.

    Because that’s usually how this sort of thing plays out in practice.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.