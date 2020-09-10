ScribbleTaku

Did you guess yesterday’s game? Like earlier this week, it was an absolute classic.

Vanna loves her ’90s and early ’00s PC games, and everyone had no trouble — partially because the drawing was so damn good — spotting the man from Pipe Dreams:

Anyway. It’s time for a new game. But this one doesn’t come from us — it comes from you, my favourite person in the world, the Kotaku Australia reader.

Long-time reader Transientmind has put together an absolute cracker of a drawing. See if you can guess what it is:

Bonus points if you can work out why this image also makes me deeply sad. (Yes, there’s an article on site about it.)

Good luck! We’ll be back tomorrow with a new game.