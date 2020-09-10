See Games Differently

Alex Walker

Published 18 mins ago: September 10, 2020 at 3:47 pm -
Image: Transientmind

Did you guess yesterday’s game? Like earlier this week, it was an absolute classic.

Vanna loves her ’90s and early ’00s PC games, and everyone had no trouble — partially because the drawing was so damn good — spotting the man from Pipe Dreams: 

Anyway. It’s time for a new game. But this one doesn’t come from us — it comes from you, my favourite person in the world, the Kotaku Australia reader.

Long-time reader Transientmind has put together an absolute cracker of a drawing. See if you can guess what it is:

scribbletaku
Image: Transientmind

Bonus points if you can work out why this image also makes me deeply sad. (Yes, there’s an article on site about it.)

Good luck! We’ll be back tomorrow with a new game.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

