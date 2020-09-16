See Games Differently

Splinter Cell And Assassin’s Creed VR Games Coming From Ubisoft

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 17, 2020 at 3:50 am -
Filed to:assassins creed
facebookoculussplinter cellubisoftvirtual realityvr
Image: Ubisoft
A whole slew of virtual reality games were announced as part of today’s Facebook Connect broadcast, including upcoming entries in Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed series that will be exclusive to Oculus.

While information is scarce, these projects will be helmed by Tom Clancy developer Red Storm with support from Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai. More details are forthcoming.

Other games announced today include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge from Vader Immortal developers ILMxLAB, Jurassic World Aftermath, Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond, Population: One, Beat Saber multiplayer, Myst, The Climb 2, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip 2089, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Sniper Elite VR.

Comments

  • If they fuck up the Splinter Cell there’ll be rioting.

    Kind of curious how big the money bag was that Facebook gave them like, “Hey can you make your first Splinter Cell game in an age… But for VR?”

    Reply

    • If they fuck up?

      They have already fucked up by releasing a splinter cell game in vr.

      Everyone is asking for an actual game. No one asked for a VR sideshow.

      Reply

      • I’m disappointed it’s a VR game myself.

        Though with VR becoming a much larger focus, and actually having played varying VR games with stealth aspects that are actually pretty great, it’s not entirely surprising to me. Obviously it is also a stupidly great way for them to push VR adoption even further.

        I just don’t see them combining all the great VR magic into one game and still having it BE ‘Splinter Cell’ is all.

        Reply

