Splinter Cell And Assassin’s Creed VR Games Coming From Ubisoft

A whole slew of virtual reality games were announced as part of today’s Facebook Connect broadcast, including upcoming entries in Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed series that will be exclusive to Oculus.

While information is scarce, these projects will be helmed by Tom Clancy developer Red Storm with support from Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai. More details are forthcoming.

Other games announced today include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge from Vader Immortal developers ILMxLAB, Jurassic World Aftermath, Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond, Population: One, Beat Saber multiplayer, Myst, The Climb 2, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip 2089, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Sniper Elite VR.