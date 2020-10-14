Actually, Metal Gear Solid V Players Didn’t Destroy Every Nuke In The PS3 Version, Konami Now Says

Earlier this summer, a cutscene nestled deep in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’s PS3 version was triggered because, it seemed, once every single nuke in the game had been located and destroyed. Konami now says that disarmament was not achieved.

According to the Tokyo-based game company, one player’s “improper conduct” caused the cutscene, which was placed in the game’s code, to play. That account, Konami added, has since been banned, and it has instituted preventive measures.

Below is an official announcement by the official Metal Gear Twitter account:

<About the Nuke Disarmament Event for PS3 (1/3) >

The nuke disarmament event which took place July 28 2020 (JST) was not caused because the disarmament was achieved. — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) October 13, 2020

<About the Nuke Disarmament Event for PS3 (3/3) >

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our players. We will announce again if additional measures are taken. — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) October 13, 2020

As of writing, MGSV Nuke Watcher reports that there are 119 nukes in the PlayStation 3 version.

This disarmament achievement was thought to be impossible because players, who could build nukes as they please, were required to join forces to denuclearize the game.

Konami’s luck with this particular not-so-secret cutscene has not been good. Back in 2018, it was unlocked accidentally for PCs users.