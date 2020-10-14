See Games Differently

Actually, Metal Gear Solid V Players Didn’t Destroy Every Nuke In The PS3 Version, Konami Now Says

1

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: October 14, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:konami
metal gear solidmetal gear solid vmetal gear solid v the phantom painps3sony
Screenshot: Konami
Screenshot: Konami

Earlier this summer, a cutscene nestled deep in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’s PS3 version was triggered because, it seemed, once every single nuke in the game had been located and destroyed. Konami now says that disarmament was not achieved. 

According to the Tokyo-based game company, one player’s “improper conduct” caused the cutscene, which was placed in the game’s code, to play. That account, Konami added, has since been banned, and it has instituted preventive measures.

Below is an official announcement by the official Metal Gear Twitter account:

As of writing, MGSV Nuke Watcher reports that there are 119 nukes in the PlayStation 3 version. 

This disarmament achievement was thought to be impossible because players, who could build nukes as they please, were required to join forces to denuclearize the game.

Konami’s luck with this particular not-so-secret cutscene has not been good. Back in 2018, it was unlocked accidentally for PCs users. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.