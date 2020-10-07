Among Us Porn Almost Beats Out Fortnite Porn

Among Us, the latest indie sensation about shanking your friends in the back and heated arguments over voice chat, is one of the breakout games of the year. So naturally, so is Among Us porn.

Among Us doesn’t have the shippability of the Overwatch roster or the thirsty fanbase of Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy fans, but people are still really into video game porn. The amount of daily searches for Among Us porn “currently rivals” Fortnite and other popular video games on PornHub, according to the porn site’s data team.

“Searches containing ‘Among Us’ began picking up around September 1st and reached their peak on September 16th, with nearly 700,000 searches in a single day! Since September, there have been 4.7 million searches,” PornHub Insights said.

The rise of Among Us has been one of the more wholesome stories of the year. The game first launched in 2018 and remained relatively unknown, until streamers in South Korea and Brazil helped rocket the game’s popularity during isolation. It was then more broadly picked up by various streamers and their communities, and at the time of writing is one of the three biggest games on Steam. The deception-based indie went from a peak player count of a few hundred players earlier this year to over 438,000 for September, making it one of 2020’s most successful games and one of the most feel-good indie stories of the year.

