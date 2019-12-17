Overwatch Tops Fortnite In 2019 Porn Searches

Image: Supplied

Did you think the thirsty Overwatch fandom would tire of searching for their queen D.Va? Of course not.

Pornhub Insights have released their official stats for the year and, unsurprisingly, gaming has its own breakout section. Pornhub has been keeping tabs on the thirsty fandom for a while. In 2016, more people searched for Overwatch than 'anal', which is ... pretty staggering.

And while Overwatch doesn't have the same player base as Fortnite these days, the fan base is as thirsty as ever. Horny gamers not only searched out more Overwatch porn in 2019 than any other game on Pornhub, but Overwatch porn actually became more popular.

Fortnite was edged out for second, and the release of a mainline Pokemon naturally resulted in a double digit increase in popularity for Pokemon porn. Minecraft came in fourth over Apex Legends, while the Resident Evil 2 remaster earlier this year pushed the franchise above Mortal Kombat.

Interestingly, Overwatch characters weren't the most favourite this year. D.Va still ranked in the top 3 with 4.4 million searches, but the Korean mech pilot found herself underneath Zelda and Lara Croft for 2019. Bowsette - remember that meme - got 3.3 million searches alone, and Mei became the third most popular Overwatch porn character for the first time since Pornhub has been reporting on statistics (surpassing Tracer).

Nice to know that Argonians and Khajiits are growing in popularity? I guess? And that interest in Nina from Tekken soared by 1124 percent this year, while Aqua's porn searches rose by 681 percent. The only characters that actually suffered significant drops in interest were Mercy, Mei, Ashe and Brigitte, but none of them have the fan base of D.Va, so it all works out well for Blizzard, I guess.