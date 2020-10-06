See Games Differently

I Can’t Wait For Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s Goofy Minigames

1

Mike Fahey

Published 3 hours ago: October 7, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:ps4
ps5segaxbox onexbox series xsyakuzayakuza like a dragon
Gif: Sega / Kotaku
Gif: Sega / Kotaku

With singing, racing karts, playing arcade machines, practicing batting, and vocational tests to perform, it’s amazing down-and-out Yakuza scrapper Ichiban Kasuga gets anything else done in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The game’s latest trailer demonstrates all the ways I’ll be driven to distraction come November 10.

Give me fun side activities over actual game progression any day of the week. Sega’s “The Quest Begins” trailer for Yakuza: Like A Dragon is basically a checklist of the stuff I’ll be doing in the game instead of JRPGing. Making matters even more distracting, the new game features English translations of classic karaoke songs from the series’ past, including:

  • “Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)“
  • “Hell Stew”
  • “Like a Butterfly”
  • “Machine Gun Kiss”
  • “Spring Breeze”
  • “The Future I Dreamed Of”

Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on November 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with a PlayStation 5 version coming out March 2.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.