I Can’t Wait For Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s Goofy Minigames

With singing, racing karts, playing arcade machines, practicing batting, and vocational tests to perform, it’s amazing down-and-out Yakuza scrapper Ichiban Kasuga gets anything else done in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The game’s latest trailer demonstrates all the ways I’ll be driven to distraction come November 10.

Give me fun side activities over actual game progression any day of the week. Sega’s “The Quest Begins” trailer for Yakuza: Like A Dragon is basically a checklist of the stuff I’ll be doing in the game instead of JRPGing. Making matters even more distracting, the new game features English translations of classic karaoke songs from the series’ past, including:

“Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)“

“Hell Stew”

“Like a Butterfly”

“Machine Gun Kiss”

“Spring Breeze”

“The Future I Dreamed Of”

Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on November 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with a PlayStation 5 version coming out March 2.