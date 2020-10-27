See Games Differently

Pokémon Go Gyms Open At Sushi Restaurants In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 41 mins ago: October 27, 2020 at 10:55 pm -
Earlier this month, Kotaku reported that Pokémon Go would be ending its collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan. Now, it’s been announced that the game is teaming up with a sushi chain.

The conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro is rolling out PokéStops and Pokémon Gyms at 562 locations across Japan. But, as IT Media adds, the collaboration will continue at the chain’s locations elsewhere, including nine Sushiros in South Korea, 20 in Taiwan, five in Hong Kong, and four in Singapore.

Around sixty per cent of the Sushiro locations will be PokéStops, while the remaining forty per cent are Gyms. 

