Rapper Logic Just Paid Over $300,000 For A Pokemon Charizard Card

Late last week, a gem-mint first-edition shadowless holographic Charizard #4 from 199 sold for $US183,812 ($253,844) at Iconic Auctions. With the twenty per cent buyer’s premium, the grand total was over $US220,000 ($303,820). This is the highest price ever paid for this Charizard card.

And it was paid by retired rapper Logic.

The card was graded gem mint 10 by card grading company PSA. Because this is an early Pokémon card and because these cards were used in play, it’s exceedingly difficult to find one in such good condition. At that time, who knew these cards would become such valuable collectibles? I sure didn’t!

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

The minimum bid for this card was $US40,000 ($55,240), and there were a total of seventeen bids placed. As HypeBeast noted, Logic tweeted that he was the winning bid, writing, “I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol.”

On Instagram, Logic showed himself opening up a 1999 base set booster box for which he shelled out a cool twenty-three grand, writing how he loved Pokémon cards as a kid.

“I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs,” he continued, “and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

As Kotaku previously reported, Logic has signed an exclusive deal with Twitch. He also recently spoke with The Today Show about how he’s trying to help others with mental health.