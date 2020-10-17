See Games Differently

Sleepy Samurai

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: October 18, 2020 at 7:00 am -
This week on Snapshots we check out some gorgeous vistas, some creepy interiors, get some photos from the new Ghost of Tsushima online mode, take a look at some cool spaceships and meet a sleepy samurai warrior.

Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock (Screenshot: Troy Graham (Email)

The dude spent 40 hours collecting things and killing enemies, he’s allowed to take a nap.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

