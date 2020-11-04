Anime Holograms To Work At Japanese Hotel

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

November 4, 2020
Next January, the Henna Hotel (“Strange Hotel”) in Tokyo is doing a collaboration with The Idolmaster, the Bandai Namco sim filled with anime-style idols.

As part of the tie-up, there will be more than simply Idolmaster art plastered in rooms and cut-out cardboard versions of the characters. At the check-in counter, holograms of the idols will greet guests.

According to the official press release (via IT Media), there will also be limited-edition merchandise, too.

Originally a card-based arcade game, The Idolmaster has spawned a series of successful console games, manga, and anime.

The collaboration will run between January 14 and February 15. You can check out the hotel’s official site right here

