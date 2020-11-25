See Games Differently

Crusader Kings III’s Cucumber King Is Not A Kinslayer, And You Can No Longer Mistake Your Infant Child For A Serial Killer

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 25, 2020 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:crusader kings
crusader kings iiiparadoxparadox interactive
Illustration: Crusader Kings III / Kotaku

That’s right, it’s Crusader Kings III patch notes time.

The game — very likely my Game of The Year nomination — has already set a very high bar for patch notes, but this latest round has seen the mark improved.

I could list them all straight from Steam’s changelog, but really, it’s better — and more thematically appropriate — to hear them in the style of a town crier:

Laugh if you will, but these wouldn’t have been detected and fixed if people hadn’t run into them as actual issues.

