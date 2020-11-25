Crusader Kings III’s Cucumber King Is Not A Kinslayer, And You Can No Longer Mistake Your Infant Child For A Serial Killer

That’s right, it’s Crusader Kings III patch notes time.

The game — very likely my Game of The Year nomination — has already set a very high bar for patch notes, but this latest round has seen the mark improved.

I could list them all straight from Steam’s changelog, but really, it’s better — and more thematically appropriate — to hear them in the style of a town crier:

The Crusader Kings 3 patch notes as if they were decrees read out by a Middle Ages Town Crier pic.twitter.com/9WZsgJp4wH — Josh Ling @ Adopt Me! Studio (@tactful) November 24, 2020

Laugh if you will, but these wouldn’t have been detected and fixed if people hadn’t run into them as actual issues.