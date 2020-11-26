eBay’s Selling Cyberpunk 2077 In Australia For $59

Preordering video games is generally a bad idea, but as far as Cyberpunk 2077 Australian deals go, eBay’s deal is hard to pass up.

Just like their solid Switch bargains for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, eBay has got a cracking deal on Cyberpunk 2077 in Australia. You’ll have to be quick — there’s only 1200 copies of the game, 1,000 for PS4 and 200 for Xbox users — but if you haven’t already got Cyberpunk, eBay has the best price in Australia.

eBay’s Cyberpunk 2077 $59 Cyber Monday Deal

If you want to grab Cyberpunk 2077 for $59 in Australia, you'll need to be signed up as an eBay Plus member. You can start a trial right here, but make sure you cancel before the trial period ends or you'll be billed $49 for an annual membership.

The PS4 and Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on eBay from 12:00pm AEDT, Monday 30 November. There'll be around 500 PS4 copies and 200 Xbox One copies available. At 5:00pm AEDT, another 500 Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 copies will go on sale, again for $59.

All the eBay Black Friday/Cyber Monday gaming deals will be live HERE, but there isn't a direct listing for Cyberpunk 2077 at the time of writing. As soon as that becomes available, I'll update this post so you can bookmark/tell your scripts what to F5.

