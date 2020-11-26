Ebay Has A Killer Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle For $349

Sure, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are powerful consoles. But the Nintendo Switch is still a cracking device, and it’s still selling like hotcakes. Especially when you can get a cracking Switch Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart for $349.

That’s the deal on offer from eBay tomorrow, with the usual caveat that you’ll have to be an eBay Plus member. You can sign up for a free trial now, which will be handy if you just want to grab some of the bonkers deals that’s available over the next 24 hours.

Here’s what you can get — and they’re all really, really good deals:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox): $49

Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals: $299 (down from $399)

FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox): $25

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, Xbox): $49

Nintendo Switch w/Mario Kart and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: $349

The Switch bargain is a huge upgrade on the $409 prices that are going around at other retailers. There’s also a decent amount of consoles available for a price drop this large, too. Ebay has told Kotaku Australia that they’ll be selling 1,000 Switch units tomorrow, with the first shipment dropping at 12:00pm AEDT and the second drop at 5:00pm AEDT.

Everything else is dropping at different times, so make sure you’re ready. If you want Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll have to be ready at 8:00AM AEDT — for the Xbox One version. The PS4/PS5 version will be available at 12:00pm AEDT and 5:00pm AEDT.

Those keen on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have to get up early, too. The PS5 version will be available from 8:00am AEDT, while Xbox copies will go on sale from 2:00pm AEDT.

As for the Switch, it’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to get it again on Monday. Ebay will have another 500 Switch bundles available from Monday, 12:00pm AEDT and 5:00pm AEDT. It’ll be sold for $349 as well.

Remember, to get all the deals you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member. It’s not the only good deal though: you can grab the Nintendo Switch Lite right now for $264.31 through The Gamesmen’s eBay page, Switch Pro Controllers for $78 and Animal Crossing for $63. There’s a ton of other great deals just through The Gamesmen’s page, but you can also get 15% off a ton of tech here with the PTETE15 checkout code.