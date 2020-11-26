See Games Differently

Target’s Black Friday Gaming Deals Have Death Stranding For $20

Published 11 mins ago: November 26, 2020 at 11:04 am
Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku Australia)

Target hasn’t made as much noise in the gaming sector of late — who knows what happened to their PS5 stock — but the Target Black Friday gaming sales still have some bangers, including discounts on Ring Fit Adventure, good prices on Watch Dogs Legion, and a mix of other games.

The headline hardware deal is a small drop on Nintendo Switch consoles to $409, which isn’t the lowest price the Switch has fallen to — but considering how little supply they’ve been this year, it’s not the worst offering.

Other big bargains include: $20 off PlayStation 4 controllers, Ring Fit Adventure for $99, FIFA 21 for $39, Red Dead Redemption 2 for $49 discounts on Switch games and more.

Target’s Black Friday Gaming Deals

  • Nioh: $12
  • Gran Turismo GT Sport: $12
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $14
  • Borderlands 3 (Xbox, PS4): $19
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: $20
  • Death Stranding: $20
  • MediEvil: $24
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, Xbox): $29
  • Minecraft Dungeons (PS4): $39
  • Destroy All Humans (PS4, Xbox): $39
  • 51 Worldwide Games (Switch): $39
  • Sponebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (Xbox): $39
  • FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X): $39
  • FIFA 21 (Switch, PS4): $39
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4): $39
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $49
  • Just Dance 2 (Xbox Series X): $49
  • NBA 2K21 (PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49
  • PGA 2K21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox): $49
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch): $49
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch): $50
  • Ghost of Tshusima (PS4): $59
  • AFL Evolution 2 (PS4): $59
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox): $59
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox, XSX, PS4, PS5): $59
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): $59
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch): $64
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch): $64
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch): $64
  • Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (Switch): $69
  • Ring Fit Adventure: $99

If you’re after some accessories, here’s what’s available:

Target’s Black Friday Gaming Accessories Deals

Image: Kotaku

  • Turtle Beach Recon 70: $41.30
  • Turtle Beach Recon 70N/70X/70P: $41.30
  • PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $58
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Green/Neon): $99
  • Switch Joy-Cons (Purple/Orange): $99
  • Switch Joy-Cons (Blue/Yellow): $99
  • DualSense Controller: $109

Not huge offerings on the accessory front, but Target’s matched a lot of good offers on the console games. Death Stranding for $20 is absurd value, and Borderlands 3 at $19 is the best price I’ve seen going around. Only by a dollar, but $19 for a game with that much depth is hard to pass up.

See anything you like, or see any deals we missed? Let us know below!

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

