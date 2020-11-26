Target’s Black Friday Gaming Deals Have Death Stranding For $20

Target hasn’t made as much noise in the gaming sector of late — who knows what happened to their PS5 stock — but the Target Black Friday gaming sales still have some bangers, including discounts on Ring Fit Adventure, good prices on Watch Dogs Legion, and a mix of other games.

The headline hardware deal is a small drop on Nintendo Switch consoles to $409, which isn’t the lowest price the Switch has fallen to — but considering how little supply they’ve been this year, it’s not the worst offering.

Other big bargains include: $20 off PlayStation 4 controllers, Ring Fit Adventure for $99, FIFA 21 for $39, Red Dead Redemption 2 for $49 discounts on Switch games and more.

Nioh: $12

Gran Turismo GT Sport: $12

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $14

Borderlands 3 (Xbox, PS4): $19

Marvel’s Spider-Man: $20

Death Stranding: $20

MediEvil: $24

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, Xbox): $29

Minecraft Dungeons (PS4): $39

Destroy All Humans (PS4, Xbox): $39

51 Worldwide Games (Switch): $39

Sponebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (Xbox): $39

FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X): $39

FIFA 21 (Switch, PS4): $39

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4): $39

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $49

Just Dance 2 (Xbox Series X): $49

NBA 2K21 (PS4, Xbox, Switch): $49

PGA 2K21 (Switch, PS4, Xbox): $49

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch): $49

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch): $50

Ghost of Tshusima (PS4): $59

AFL Evolution 2 (PS4): $59

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox): $59

Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox, XSX, PS4, PS5): $59

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): $59

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch): $64

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch): $64

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch): $64

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (Switch): $69

Ring Fit Adventure: $99

If you’re after some accessories, here’s what’s available:

Target’s Black Friday Gaming Accessories Deals

Turtle Beach Recon 70: $41.30

Turtle Beach Recon 70N/70X/70P: $41.30

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $58

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Green/Neon): $99

Switch Joy-Cons (Purple/Orange): $99

Switch Joy-Cons (Blue/Yellow): $99

DualSense Controller: $109

Not huge offerings on the accessory front, but Target’s matched a lot of good offers on the console games. Death Stranding for $20 is absurd value, and Borderlands 3 at $19 is the best price I’ve seen going around. Only by a dollar, but $19 for a game with that much depth is hard to pass up.

See anything you like, or see any deals we missed? Let us know below!