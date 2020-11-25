Here’s Cyberpunk 2077’s PC Gameplay Compared To The PS4 Pro

Gaming wouldn’t be the same if people didn’t do head to head comparisons. So following this morning’s drop of PS4 Pro and PS5 gameplay, one fan has taken it upon themselves to slice Cyberpunk 2077‘s PS4 footage against the PC.

The footage, which you can see below, offers like for like comparison from CD Projekt Red’s official gameplay trailers. It starts with footage of the Nomad’s lifepath, and immediately you can tell a difference in resolution. The PS4 Pro footage — which was only 1080p from this morning — immediately has a noticeable reduction in detail.

Check out the sharpness and clarity in this badge and the hand, the one you see seconds into starting a Nomad playthrough:

A few seconds later, when you’re looking at the engine deciding to bypass the coupling, the different in clarity is enormous. Just look at the details around the engine:

And when you jump into the car itself, the difference in the dashboard is like night and day.

To be clear: I think the PS4 Pro footage still looks really good. But it’s obvious that some hard sacrifices were necessary, and I think you can probably expect a similar gulf in image quality when the PS5/Xbox Series X optimised version of Cyberpunk 2077 drops next year.

You can watch the full fan-made cut below. It only runs for a few minutes and doesn’t include any footage from Night City. I think we’ll really start to see a lot of difference there, especially with the density of NPCs and the sharpness of the cityscape and neon lights.

It’s still a cracking looking game regardless, but if you shelled out for a new CPU and a fancy GPU capable of real-time ray tracing just for Cyberpunk … I imagine you’d probably feel pretty good watching this game.

15 days. Not long to go now.