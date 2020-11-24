Here’s Cyberpunk 2077 Running On The PS4 Pro And PS5

If you’ve been wondering how Cyberpunk 2077 would run on PlayStation platforms, good news: here’s the first official gameplay of the title on the PS5 and the last-gen PS4 Pro.

The footage is from the Nomad prologue, highlighting the same footage that was revealed in the game’s first round of previews. It’s not completely unbroken gameplay, but it’s in large enough chunks that you can get a good sense of how the differences in texture filtering, draw distance, and smoothness.

Because the video is only uploaded in 1080p, I’d wager that most people would struggle to see the differences between the PS4 Pro gameplay and the PS5 backward compatibility footage. Crucially, the heaviest action sequence is towards the end when the PS5 footage is being shown, so we don’t really have a great sense of how the older gen console holds up when there’s more effects, NPCs and bullets on screen.

There’s also no comparison with the base PS4 — or the PS4 Slim revisions — so that’s another thing to keep an eye out for. Either way, Night City still looks good. Not as sharp or as crisp at 4K, and it’d be good to see just how far the PS5 can brute force Cyberpunk 2077 in backward compatibility mode.

I’ve seen some people say they’re going to skip Cyberpunk 2077 until the next-gen optimisations are released in 2021. I think that’s probably a mistake though: good luck trying to avoid spoilers of all the best bits for what could be half a year or more. Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10 for PS4, Xbox and PC, running on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.