More Cyberpunk 2077 Footage Leaks, Shows The Game Hitting 60 FPS On Next-Gen Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t officially release until later this week, but naturally that hasn’t stopped a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 leaks from hitting social media.

With the game breaking street date internationally — Australia’s not doing it for a change — footage has naturally been uploaded, taken down, and consequently reuploaded over the last 48 hours. A large amount of that has been driven by certain sub-reddits, dedicated Discord channels, and forums like 4Chan, NeoGAF, Resetera and other channels.

From what I’ve seen over the weekend –most of which has been taken down — the footage includes shots of the game running on the Xbox One S, PS5 and Xbox Series X. The range of footage includes shots of key story missions, side missions, first-person sex scenes, random free-roam gameplay, driving, and just shots of Night City’s density and NPC behaviour.

A lot of the footage has focused on glitches or small moments. It’s a pretty mixed bag: there’s straight up spoiler shots of key scenes, but there’s also a lot of good segments that just showcase what it’s like to go around parts of Night City. Below is one such clip: there’s no spoilers, but it’s a good little taster of what the vibe of Night City is like.

Importantly: it also shows the game running at 60 FPS on the next-gen consoles, which is a huge bonus. (For those concerned: the second clip is footage from the opening prologue, showing footage of Night City that’s already been seen on other platforms.)

These videos don’t include any spoilers at all, so they’re safe to watch. But there’s a lot more floating around online that definitely includes the main plot beats, choices and some of the consequences that can emerge. So get your block lists ready, mute major keywords, do whatever you have to.

There’s an awful lot to talk about when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, and we’ll have all the information you need. Stay tuned everyone: it’s going to be a real busy week. Cyberpunk 2077 is officially drops on December 10 11:00am AEDT and 1:00pm NZDT for those playing on PC. If you’re playing on consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 will unlock as soon as it hits midnight in your timezone.