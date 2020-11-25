The EB Games Black Friday Deals Includes Anthem For $1

Their PC Steam codes might not be great value, but EB Games has much better offerings if you’re after some physical console games — and there’s a good amount of accessories discounted as well. But the biggest discount of all: Bioware’s Anthem for a dollar.

It’s not officially tied into Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but the EB Games Christmas sale has kicked off. So in practice, it’s basically the same thing.

As you’d expect, there’s thousands of items that are going for a song. You’ve got AAA juggernauts like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey down to $25 on all platforms. The Sims 4 and all its expansions are discounted across the board. There’s the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for an excellent $15 on PC. Borderlands 3 for $20, and cracking games like South Park: Fractured But Whole for $5.

You can browse the whole list HERE, but below you’ll find discounts for each individual section.

EB Games Black Friday / Christmas Switch Deals

You can find the listings for all Switch games and accessories HERE.

Wonderful 101 Remastered: $28

Hot Pursuit Remastered: $39

Just Dance 2020: $36

Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection: $23

Ary and the Secret of Seasons: $15

Trine 4: $9.98

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: $47

Another World x Flashback: $15

Dungeon of the Endless: $14.98

Farming Simulator 20: $47

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $39

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing: $28

Black Future ’88: $14.98

House Flipper: $36

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: $36

Mortal Kombat 11: $36

Oninaki: $28

Dragon Quest Builders: $28

Overcooked 1 + 2: $57

As for accessories, there’s some third-party collectors, Amiibo, headsets and other stands. If you really want Richter, he’s only $9 right now, while the Switch Playstand at $20 might be good as a cheap gift.

Lot of really good value under the $10 mark here, but there’s a lot of solid discounts beyond that range. One that we haven’t called out on site, but is totally worth a look for the price: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Tons of game for $47 there. But Call of Duty WW2 at $9.98, Darksiders 3 at $4.98 and Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD for $5 is also super good value.

And of course, we can’t go past Anthem for $1. Discounted by 50 percent, I might add.

As before, you’ll find all the PlayStation listings HERE.

Anthem: $1

Darksiders 3: $4.98

Trials of Mana: $28

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: $47

Crystar: $24.98

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD: $4.98

Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $9.98

Call 0f Duty Black Ops 4: $14.98

Persona 5 Royal: $49.98

The Surge 2 Limited Edition: $9.98

Wonderful 101 Remastered: $28

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland: $14.98

Ghost Parade: $5

Disgaea 4 Complete Plus: $9.98

Bayonetta + Vanquish: $24.98

Shenmue 3: $7.48

Control: $20

Borderlands 3: $20

Azur Lane: Crosswave: $28

Streets of Rage 4: $24.98

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: $39

Ni No Kuni 2: $9.98

Code Vein: $23

Resident Evil 3: $36

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden: $5

Rage 2: $9.98

Steep: Winter Games: $4.98

AI: The Somnium Files: $20

Yakuza 6: $28

Journey to the Savage Planet: $14.98

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far: $24.98

Devil May Cry 5: $24.98

SoulCalibur VI: $9.98

Trine 4: $4.98

Similar deal on the Xbox side. You can find all the listings HERE, and I’ll call out the best options below. There’s a few options I didn’t see on the PS4 side, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice being $28 — pretty good price, especially since it runs much better on the Xbox Series X. Monster Hunter World for $7.48 is a great buy for Xbox Series X owners too, and Mass Effect: Andromeda at $2 is absurd.

Not as absurd as Anthem at $1, but you know.

South Park Fractured But Whole: $4.98

Northgard: $2.48

Borderlands 3: $20

Vampyr: $7.48

Call of Duty Black Ops 3: $19.98

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD: $4.98

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $4.98

Darksiders 3: $4.98

Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition: $24.98

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $28

AFL Evolution 2: $57

Mutant Year Zero: $5

LEGO Harry Potter: $24.98

Strange Brigade: $4.98

The Surge 2: $9.98

Red Dead Redemption 2: $47

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: $14.98

For Honor: $2.48

NBA 2K20: $15

Redeemer Enhanced Edition: $4.98

Resident Evil 3: $36

Mass Effect Andromeda: $2.48

Metro Exodus: $14.98

The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs Bundle: $28

Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition: $4.98

Resident Evil 2: $28

Saints Row The Third Remastered: $29.98

Darksiders Genesis: $20

Age of Wonders Planetfall: $5

Mortal Kombat 11: $28

Monster Hunter World: $7.48

Gang Beasts: $28

Far Cry 5: $23

Rainbow 6 Siege: $15

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: $47

Risk of Rain 2: $15

Devil May Cry 5: $9

HITMAN Definitive Edition: $15

Wreckfest: $34.98

Civilization VI: $36

Some really good sub-$20 buys there. Rainbow 6 Siege runs at 120 FPS on the new consoles, so that’s definitely worth looking at. But Risk of Rain 2 is crazy good for $15. DMC 5 is excellent and cheaper, and $36 is a good price for how much value you’re getting out of Civilization VI on consoles.

Sekiro at $28 is pretty nuts too, and Borderlands 3 for $20 will keep you going for ages. I really like Metro Exodus at $15 as well — really hard to go wrong with that list.

EB Games Black Friday / Christmas Accessories Deals

There’s a bunch of different deals in other categories too. HTC’s Vive Cosmos headsets, which are sold at EB — and you can win one of those here, by the way — are a few hundred bucks off. There’s a small range of ROCCAT and Logitech mice for reasonable prices — the Burst Pro Extreme Lightweight at $88 is pretty reasonable if you like that shape, although $148 for the reliably good G703 wireless mouse is a good pick. The Burst Core for $57 is worth a look too.

ROCCAT Burst Core Extreme Lightweight Optical Core Gaming Mouse – White: $57

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: $1499

HTC Vive Cosmos: $999

Coolermaster CM110 Gaming Mouse: $47

Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel/Pedals: $398

HORI Racing Wheel Apex (PS3 + PS4): $168

Thrustmaster TMX Force Freedback Pro Wheel + Pedals: $448

Logitech G560 Lightsync Gaming Speaker: $248

Razer Kraken X 7.1 Headset: $77

RIG 500 Pro HS Headset: $98

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Headset: $77

ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK Gaming Headset: $168

HyperX Cloud II Red Pro Gaming Headset: $148

Razer Kraken X USB Digital Surround Sound: $98

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: $98

Powerwave RGB XL Gaming Mouse Pad Neon City: $47

Razer Gigantus V2 XX Large Mouse Pad: $47

So a fair chunk to look at. Great deals if you want to buff out those Xbox and PS4 libraries, although Switch owners have a good mix of games on offer too. See anything you like, or anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!