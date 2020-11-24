See Games Differently

Fortnite’s Getting A Monthly Subscription Service

Riley MacLeod

Published 3 hours ago: November 25, 2020 at 2:34 am -
Filed to:fortnite
fortnite battle royale
Fortnite’s Getting A Monthly Subscription Service
Screenshot: Epic / PlayStation

Starting next week with Chapter 2, Season 5, Fortnite will get a monthly subscription service for cosmetics and currency. Subscribers will get the latest battle pass, and each month they’ll get 1,000 V-Bucks and some cosmetics.

The $US11.99 ($16) subscription, called Fortnite Crew, was announced this morning. In addition to the battle pass, each month players will get 1,000 bonus V-Bucks (atop whatever V-Bucks you’d earn through the pass) and, according to the PlayStation blog, “An exclusive bundle of a new Outfit plus at least one new matching accessory (like a Glider, Pickaxe, or Emote),” which they keep even if their subscription ends. The first will be Galaxia, a cosmic-themed outfit, alongside a pickaxe and back bling. Future exclusive outfits will be revealed ahead of the next month. If you subscribe after owning the battle pass, you’ll be refunded 950 V-Bucks.

Hints of a subscription service have been dropping around Fortnite datamining communities for a while, so this isn’t a complete surprise. The PlayStation blog notes the service “launches on December 2 with the arrival of Chapter 2 – Season 5,” while Fortnite’s season-ending event takes place at 4pm ET on December 1. Dataminers have been suggesting there’ll be some downtime between the much-hyped event and Season 5, and this timing could lend some credence to that theory. We’ll see next week.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.