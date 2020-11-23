See Games Differently

The World Ends With You Is Finally Getting A Sequel

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: November 24, 2020 at 2:42 am -
Filed to:neo the world ends with you
square enixthe world ends with youthe world ends with you the final remix
Screenshot: Square Enix

After a long drought spent wondering when Square Enix would show a crumb of attention to fans of their 2007 action RPG hit, The World Ends With You is finally getting a sequel.

Announced via YouTube, NEO: The World Ends With You returns to the streets of Shibuya featuring all new protagonists and a fully 3D battle system.

In The World Ends With You, players controlled Neku Sakuraba, a recently deceased teenager brought to the mysterious world of the Underground and forced to play the Reapers’ Game in order win back his life. In NEO: The World Ends With You, players will control Rindo, a newcomer to the Reapers’ Game, and together with a new group of friends, they will fight to save their lives.

NEO: The World Ends With You heads to the Nintendo Switch and, curiously, the PS4 Summer 2021

