Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Are Sorry The Game Is Shitty On PS4 And Xbox One

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: December 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm -
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red/Kotaku

Did you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles? I did! It’s buggy and looks rough. CD Projekt Red is now sorry about that. 

In an official, joint statement, the studio writes, “First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

The studio added that it will fix bugs and the overall experience. The first updates have just been released, and there are more coming. There were reports that refunds were being offered to unhappy players, which the studio has now confirmed. 

You can read the full statement below:

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Cyberpunk 2077 impressions right here

