Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Epilepsy Fix

Cyberpunk 2077 was updated today with a patch that, among other things, fixes the strobing effects that reportedly caused a Game Informer journalist to suffer an epileptic seizure.

The patch, which is available on PlayStation 4 and PC with an Xbox One release still forthcoming, adjusts the flashing effects during Cyberpunk 2077’s braindance sequences in the hopes of reducing the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. “The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude,” the official patch notes read.

Other updates in today’s Cyberpunk 2077 patch include fixes for a handful of buggy quests, a reduction of vehicle pop-in, improved stability, and removing songs that were previously playing even when copyrighted music was disabled.

While a simple patch isn’t going to fix Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red’s issues with trans folks and crunch culture, it’s good to see them correct the specific problem with the braindance animation so soon after release. Lord knows there are a lot of issues waiting to be addressed, especially on consoles.