See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got The Jurassic Park Treatment

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 48 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 9:58 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got The Jurassic Park Treatment
Image: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was pitched as this enormous, vibrant sci-fi city that was “the most believable city in any open world game”. Unfortunately, those on the original PS4 and Xbox One consoles are getting a very different experience.

Riffing on a similar treatment given to No Man’s Sky four years ago, French content creator Legolas has put together a snippet of some of the game’s reveal footage, compared against the real-life experience on the original PlayStation 4 with some shitty harmonicas for effect.

Much like the majesty of dinosaurs and creatures in the original No Man’s Sky, the experience is a bit underwhelming.

I’m still having a fun time, but then I’m playing under what many would consider the best possible conditions. Those stuck on original consoles? You, uh, might want to wait.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.