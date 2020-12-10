Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got The Jurassic Park Treatment

Cyberpunk 2077 was pitched as this enormous, vibrant sci-fi city that was “the most believable city in any open world game”. Unfortunately, those on the original PS4 and Xbox One consoles are getting a very different experience.

Riffing on a similar treatment given to No Man’s Sky four years ago, French content creator Legolas has put together a snippet of some of the game’s reveal footage, compared against the real-life experience on the original PlayStation 4 with some shitty harmonicas for effect.

Much like the majesty of dinosaurs and creatures in the original No Man’s Sky, the experience is a bit underwhelming.

I’m still having a fun time, but then I’m playing under what many would consider the best possible conditions. Those stuck on original consoles? You, uh, might want to wait.