Four Generations Of Xbox Console Can Play The Same Game Together

Luke Plunkett

Published 5 mins ago: December 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Screenshot: Modern Vintage Gamer

When we think of backwards compatibility we tend to only think of a game from an older system running on its replacement. But as this video shows, in the right circumstances, a console released in 2001 can play the same game at the same time as one released in 2020, as well as the two consoles in between.

This video by Modern Vintage Gamer shows a copy of 2003’s Crimson Skies on the original Xbox can run not just on its original machine, but via backwards compatibility on the Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S as well.

Then, through the magic of later consoles still supporting Microsoft’s system link technology, they can all join in on the same game.

