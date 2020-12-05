Huntail Is An Ugly Snake And A Bad Omen

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Huntail!

Huntail Details

Type: Water

Average Height: 5′ 07”

Average Weight: 27 kg

First Added In Generation III

You should never judge a book by its cover. Likewise, you should never judge a Pokemon by how it looks. But sometimes it’s really, really hard not to do just that. Take for example Huntail, a garish-looking doofus that is apparently some sort of terrible sea snake. Oh, and if you see it washed up on the shore, that’s a sign of bad things to come. So it’s ugly, bad at what it does and it leads to a terrible future. It’s like Donald Trump the Pokemon!

Huntail, who first appeared back in Gen 3, is sea snake Pokemon and one of Clamperl’s final forms. According to Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, it swims by wiggling its body. However, it sort of sucks at swimming. I’m not sure why there seem to be so many Pokemon who live in the ocean and also suck at swimming. You’d think evolution would have figured all that out a few million years ago or so. Maybe nature didn’t have the right stone or whatever to evolve some species to their best form. Sucks for Mother Nature. Get a guide or something, come on.

If we move past the ugly and stupid looking face, we find a strange tail on the end of its body. At first, I thought this was just an oddly drawn tail. Pokemon we’ve covered here before have sometimes had strange, out of place body parts or appendages before. For example, look at Huntail’s head fin. But according to Pokedex entries, it actually uses this tail to lure fish and other small sea creatures close to it. Then it attacks, gulping them up in one big go with their large mouth. The thing is, does that really look like a fish? I don’t think so. Then again, it could be preying on the dumbest fish in the sea. Seems mean to me, but then again, I already suggested this thing is like Donald Trump so… makes sense.

Oh and be careful if you see one of these things sitting on the shoreline of your local beach. According to tradition, when a Huntail washing up on a beach something unfortunate will happen. Well, something beyond having to stumble upon an ugly snake-fish.

Random Facts

Huntail lives far below the surface of the ocean. It has a tough spine, allowing it to handle the intense pressures felt at the bottom of the sea. It also got tired of people like me calling it ugly. Fair.

It can light up its tail, which might explain how it’s able to attract any fish at all. Please, no jokes about Huntail being lit.

In France, this Pokemon is named Serpang, which is a much better name.

