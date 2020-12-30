The Kotaku Australia Readers’ Favourite Game Of 2020

We asked and you answered. Now it’s time to find out what the Kotaku Australia readers’ favourite games of 2020 are.

Yesterday we unveiled the most disappointing games of 2020 as voted by Kotaku readers. So on the flip side of that, it’s now time to reveal the results of your favourite games from this year.

In a year full of so many great games, it was always going to be a tough decision. Not every game could crack the top 3, so honourable mentions must go to Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Cyberpunk 2077, which missed out by only a few votes.

The winner of the #1 favourite game this year won by a huge mile. But the margin between second and third was very close. Coming in third was…

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch’s latest open-world adventure offered the cinematic journey of a samurai fighting to protect his homeland. Ghost of Tsushima was an excellent swan-song for the PS4, taking advantage of every technical proficiency the console had available, with a riveting story to match. Plus you can pet the foxes, which is clearly the game’s winning feature.

Ghost of Tsushima’s timing couldn’t have been better. Diving into the stunning word of feudal Japan was the perfect way to escape the bleakness of everything going on outside.

READ MORE Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Cinematic Epic For The Ages

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is an example of how remakes should be done. Those who loved the original Final Fantasy 7 had nothing to fear, this was a worthy remake of the beloved classic. The game blended nostalgia with a visual makeover that made the story just as enjoyable to experience now as it was all those years ago.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than diving back into a favourite game and for a lot of fans that was what Final Fantasy 7 Remake was all about.

READ MORE Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Onto the winner of the favourite game of 2020. Winning by an absolute landslide was…

The Last of Us 2

Despite also featuring on this year’s most disappointing game list, there’s no doubt that The Last of Us 2 was the clear winner here. It garnered nearly 60% of all votes, blowing everything else out of the water.

The Last of Us 2 may have been an incredibly polarising game in a very bleak year. But it also gave us an incredibly unique gameplay experience.

It’s not often a game can make you feel bad about the carnage you create whilst playing. But The Last of Us 2 attempts to truly immerse players into its story, forcing you through the uncomfortable, exhausting and heart-racing moments as if you were living it.

There’s no doubt The Last of Us 2 is one of those games that doesn’t come around very often.

READ MORE The Last Of Us 2: The Kotaku Australia Review

As always, thanks to everyone who voted this year. Now relax, pick up your favourite game (whether it made this list or not) and enjoy your holidays!