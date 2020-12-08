Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Pushed Back To March 18

The upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake won’t be able to make its original January 2021 release window, developer Ubisoft announced today. It will now arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 18, 2021.

“2020 has been a year like no other,” Ubisoft’s official statement reads. “We believe this is the right call to ensure we will deliver a game you will enjoy.”

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/zKCoJPkzmM — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) December 8, 2020

Work on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is largely being handled by Ubisoft Pune under the guidance of senior producer Annu Koul, who previously served as producer on several installments of the Just Dance series. The “full-scale remake” is set to include updated visuals as well as new voice acting by Yuri Lowenthal.

This is the third Ubisoft project to be delayed in as many months. Far Cry 6, previously set for a February 18 launch, and Rainbow Six Quarantine, which Ubisoft hoped to have out the door before March 31, are both now scheduled to come out after the beginning of the company’s 2021 fiscal calendar on April 1. Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet cited “production challenges caused by covid-19” as the key motivating factor behind these delays.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been hard for everyone. For their part, video game developers have had to adopt new strategies as they shifted from everyone involved with a project working in just one or two key locations to working virtually from their homes. But it’s good to see that, even with everything else that’s going on, Ubisoft seems dedicated to getting the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake right after neglecting the franchise for so long.

I only hope these two extra months don’t mean 60 more days of crunching for the development team.