The Week In Games: Meat Boy Is Back

A decade is a long time to wait for a sequel, but Super Meat Boy Forever is almost here after some delays and hiccups.
I wanted to like the first Meat Boy game but it just wasn’t for me. However, I know some folks who dug the hell out of that quirky platformer and they are very excited for the follow-up. I’m just back to overthinking the concept of a small boy made of meat and how that would work. What would that smell like after a decade?
Beyond Super Meat Boy Forever some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, December 21
Killer Chambers | Switch
Zero Gunner 2 | PC
Double Dragon Neon | Switch
Taffix | Switch
Smart Moves | Switch
Tuesday, December 22
Nekopara Vol. 4 | PS4, Switch
Override 2: Super Mech League | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Landflix Odyssey | Switch
Isolation Story | Switch
Wednesday, December 23
Solitarie 3D | Xbox One
Super Meat Boy Forever | Switch, PC
Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow | Switch
No Place Like Home | PC
ViceWave | PC
Twin Run | PC
Thursday, December 24
- Kolumno | Switch
- Spirit Arena | Switch
- Kauil’s Treasure | Switch
- Elliot | Switch
- The Last Dead End | Swich
- JDM Racing 2 | Switch
- Kingdom Tales | Switch
Friday, December 25
Super Sports Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Omori | PC, Mac
BIT.TRIP Runner | Switch
BIT.TRIP Void | Switch
BIT.TRIP Flux | Switch
BIT.TRIP Core | Switch
BIT.TRIP Beat | Switch
BIT.TRIP Fate | Switch
Candy 2048 Challenge Switch
Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones | Switch
Dungeonoid | Switch
Saturday, December 26
The Hong Kong Massacre | Switch
Cube Life: Island Survival | Switch
DungeonTop | Switch
Door Kickers | Switch
