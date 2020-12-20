See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Meat Boy Is Back

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: December 21, 2020 at 9:45 am -
Screenshot: Team Meat

A decade is a long time to wait for a sequel, but Super Meat Boy Forever is almost here after some delays and hiccups.

I wanted to like the first Meat Boy game but it just wasn’t for me. However, I know some folks who dug the hell out of that quirky platformer and they are very excited for the follow-up. I’m just back to overthinking the concept of a small boy made of meat and how that would work. What would that smell like after a decade?

Beyond Super Meat Boy Forever some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, December 21

  • Killer Chambers | Switch

  • Zero Gunner 2 | PC

  • Double Dragon Neon | Switch

  • Taffix | Switch

  • Smart Moves | Switch

Tuesday, December 22

  • Nekopara Vol. 4 | PS4, Switch

  • Override 2: Super Mech League | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

  • Landflix Odyssey | Switch

  • Isolation Story | Switch

Wednesday, December 23

  • Solitarie 3D | Xbox One

  • Super Meat Boy Forever | Switch, PC

  • Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow | Switch

  • No Place Like Home | PC

  • ViceWave | PC

  • Twin Run | PC

Thursday, December 24

  • Kolumno | Switch
  • Spirit Arena | Switch
  • Kauil’s Treasure | Switch
  • Elliot | Switch
  • The Last Dead End | Swich
  • JDM Racing 2 | Switch
  • Kingdom Tales | Switch

Friday, December 25

  • Super Sports Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Omori | PC, Mac

  • BIT.TRIP Runner | Switch

  • BIT.TRIP Void | Switch

  • BIT.TRIP Flux | Switch

  • BIT.TRIP Core | Switch

  • BIT.TRIP Beat | Switch

  • BIT.TRIP Fate | Switch

  • Candy 2048 Challenge Switch

  • Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones | Switch

  • Dungeonoid | Switch

Saturday, December 26

  • The Hong Kong Massacre | Switch

  • Cube Life: Island Survival | Switch

  • DungeonTop | Switch

  • Door Kickers | Switch

