See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Twin Mirror Rising

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: December 1, 2020 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:empire of sin
immortals fenyx risingproject wingmanthis week in gamestwin mirror
This Week In Games: Twin Mirror Rising
Image: Immortal Fenyx Rising

The last crop of pre-Christmas next-gen titles — or at least all the ones that aren’t dodging Cyberpunk 2077 — drops this week. And there’s a nice variety in what’s available, starting with what everyone’s calling Ubisoft’s Breath of the WildImmortals Feynx Rising.

It’s worth stressing, again, that Immortals Fenyx Rising is doing a ton of interesting things that aren’t related to Breath of the Wild. But first impressions stick. And given the year Ubisoft has had, drawing associations with Breath of the Wild is probably only a good thing.

But it’s not alone this week. Twin Mirror, the latest narrative adventure from memory remixers Dontnod Entertainment, drops this week. Should be a nice palette cleanser before we all get stuck into Cyberpunk 2077/the Holiday Pile of Shame. Also, a neat Australian surprise: Project Wingman is out this week. That deserves a special callout, so I’ll have a quick piece up on that later today.

Strategy fans also take note: Brenda and John Romero’s Empire of Sin launches in a few days. The Prohibition era has always been a great proving ground for video games, and adding layers of strategy and personnel management should be fun. Sam & Max Save The World is getting a relaunch on the Switch too, and the Aussie-made Wildfire hits consoles as well.

Here’s the lineup for This Week In Games. As before, games won’t be specifically marked as PS5/Xbox Series X unless they’re especially optimised for those consoles (but note that they will still run via backward compatibility).

Image: Kotaku Australia
  • Empire of Sin | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Project Wingman | PC, VR
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Twin Mirror | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass
  • John Wick Hex | Switch, Xbox
  • Quiplash 2 | Switch
  • Liberated Enhanced Edition | Switch
  • Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light | Switch
  • Steampunk Tower | Xbox, Switch
  • Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox, Switch
  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, Switch
  • PHOGS! | Xbox
  • Guntastic | Xbox
  • Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PS4
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | Switch
  • Darq: Complete Edition | PC

Quite a few games here that aren’t hitting consoles or Australia at all (DarQ isn’t showing up on the Xbox or PlayStation stores here, for instance). Still, that’s life in Australia for you.

Onto the trailers! Let’s remind ourselves what the OG Fire Emblem looked like.

Decent combo of games there. See anything you like?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Played the demo for Immortals last week, and while I do agree that it seems to be doing more e.g. around plot and humour, the comparison to Zelda is still completely justified: graphics, fighting, climbing, cooking, enemies (demo boss is a towering cyclops that throws stuff at you!), riding, puzzles, etc, etc. Now with added Ubisoft quest markers.

    Still, I’ll be happy to give it a go if the consensus is that manages to maintain even a fraction of Zelda’s quality. A remixed/reimagined version of my favourite game sounds awesome.

    Reply

  • Some really good stuff coming this week, none of which I’m going to play because I’ve got Valhalla backing on to Cyberpunk and that’s… y’know, that’s 2020 done.

    I’m definitely looking forward to giving Gods & Monsters some time that it looks like it deserves (I’m getting more of a BotW vibe from it than I got from Genshin Impact, which was leaning into its party/RPG roots). Liberated is definitely one to pick up and play ‘at some point in the future’ (hell if I know when), and Wildfire looks like it’ll be fantastic on Switch.

    Thing I’m most excited for and likely to play in the next 9 days 13 hrs 16 minutes before Cyberpunk is Empire of Sin, which I’ve seen a couple people play, and which seems like it’ll scratch an itch that hasn’t been properly scratched since 1998’s Gangsters, by Eidos.

    Reply

    • (Speaking of Gangsters, it’s a 75% off down to a buck fifty on GOG, though some comments are complaining about not running on Win10.)

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.