This Week In Games: Twin Mirror Rising

The last crop of pre-Christmas next-gen titles — or at least all the ones that aren’t dodging Cyberpunk 2077 — drops this week. And there’s a nice variety in what’s available, starting with what everyone’s calling Ubisoft’s Breath of the Wild, Immortals Feynx Rising.

It’s worth stressing, again, that Immortals Fenyx Rising is doing a ton of interesting things that aren’t related to Breath of the Wild. But first impressions stick. And given the year Ubisoft has had, drawing associations with Breath of the Wild is probably only a good thing.

But it’s not alone this week. Twin Mirror, the latest narrative adventure from memory remixers Dontnod Entertainment, drops this week. Should be a nice palette cleanser before we all get stuck into Cyberpunk 2077/the Holiday Pile of Shame. Also, a neat Australian surprise: Project Wingman is out this week. That deserves a special callout, so I’ll have a quick piece up on that later today.

Strategy fans also take note: Brenda and John Romero’s Empire of Sin launches in a few days. The Prohibition era has always been a great proving ground for video games, and adding layers of strategy and personnel management should be fun. Sam & Max Save The World is getting a relaunch on the Switch too, and the Aussie-made Wildfire hits consoles as well.

Here’s the lineup for This Week In Games. As before, games won’t be specifically marked as PS5/Xbox Series X unless they’re especially optimised for those consoles (but note that they will still run via backward compatibility).

Empire of Sin | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Project Wingman | PC, VR

Immortals Fenyx Rising | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Twin Mirror | PC, PS4, Xbox

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass

John Wick Hex | Switch, Xbox

Quiplash 2 | Switch

Liberated Enhanced Edition | Switch

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light | Switch

Steampunk Tower | Xbox, Switch

Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox, Switch

Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, Switch

PHOGS! | Xbox

Guntastic | Xbox

Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PS4

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | Switch

Darq: Complete Edition | PC

Quite a few games here that aren’t hitting consoles or Australia at all (DarQ isn’t showing up on the Xbox or PlayStation stores here, for instance). Still, that’s life in Australia for you.

Onto the trailers! Let’s remind ourselves what the OG Fire Emblem looked like.

Decent combo of games there. See anything you like?