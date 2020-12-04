What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Given that international travel is still pretty much off the radar, and even travelling domestically can be a bit of a hassle at the moment, it’s nice to virtually take a leap to places we would have visited in better times.

One of the best experiences I had earlier this year, not long after Microsoft Flight Simulator officially launched, was a little joy-ride I took with a friend. We hadn’t caught up in a little while due to concerns around COVID, but with how neat Flight Simulator was looking — and partially because I wouldn’t shut up about it — we decided to catch up over a trip to Queenstown.

In the same way people loved Euro Truck Simulator, doing long road trips down the Autobahn and just casually talking to people on the radio/Discord/Teamspeak/Twitch chat, Flight Simulator is just superbly chill. But it also has this sense of scale that’s still staggering to this day, even if random monoliths pop up from time to time.

So I’m keen to see how Japan has been reworked, since that’s one area I didn’t spend a lot of time flying over initially. (Cities were the most brutal for performance, so it was always nicer to fly ‘bush’, as it were.)

Beyond that, it’s going to be a bit of a quiet weekend. Not a lot to talk about, really.

What are you playing this weekend?