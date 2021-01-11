A Ton Of PS5 Exclusives Just Got Release Dates

CES isn’t typically a big show when it comes to PlayStation announcements, but this year we got a nice surprise: a whole bunch of dates on PS5 exclusives.

The dates showed up in a small slide during CES’s 2021 press conference, which was largely a sizzle reel and a run-through of PlayStation’s studios and IP. There was a neat little typo — “Januray 2021” for the Hitman release, but for the most part, it was useful just to shell out what the rest of 2021 will look like.

Not all of the dates are new surprises — Horizon and Ratchet & Clank haven’t changed — but there is some useful info in there

If you’ve got issues blowing up the image, here’s the full list of dates:

Ratchet & Clank: Coming 2021

Horizon Forbidden West: 2021

Returnal: March 19

Pragmata: 2023

Solar Ash: June 2021

Kena Bridge of Spirits: March 2021

Stray: October 2021

Ghostwire Tokyo: October 2021

Little Devil Inside: July 2021

Project Athia: January 2022

Pragmata was Capcom’s game that featured a dude walking around in a massive hazmat/Death Stranding-style suit, so it’s interesting that Capcom have such a long lead date on this one. Kena: Bridge of Spirits in March isn’t a huge surprise, but it’s nice to know that Ghostwire Tokyo and Stray are both coming out this year.

Project Athia‘s January date is intriguing, because we still haven’t really seen exactly what that game is. It’s an adventure game of sorts, but is it more RPG? More Dark Souls-esque with magical combat? That said, there wasn’t a huge amount of time from when we first heard about Jedi Fallen Order to that game’s release, so maybe Project Athia can do something similar.

Either way, March 2021 is now looking really interesting. There’s a new Harvest Moon, It Takes Two, Balan Wonderworld, Monster Hunter Rise, an excuse to play a Terminator game again, the update to Disco Elysium, Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 on the Switch, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, the PC/Xbox release of Yakuza 6, Returnal, and the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake. And hey, if we’re lucky, King’s Bounty 2. And we’re still waiting to hear anything from Nintendo — they’ll undoubtedly drop something extra in March, since it’s the anniversary of the Switch’s release.

Pretty decent month, I’d say.