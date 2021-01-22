See Games Differently

Final Fantasy XV Director Is Making A Virtual Travel Experience For Japanese Airline

Brian Ashcraft

Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / Staff, Getty Images

Hajime Tabata, director of Final Fantasy XV, left Square Enix in 2018 after founding its Luminous Productions studio earlier that year. Now Tabata, who established his own studio called JP Games, is back and working on a virtual travel experience for a Japanese airline. 

Yoimuri News reports that last August, All Nippon Airways created a new subsidiary called ANA NEO and is teaming up with Tabata’s JP Games on a new virtual travel service. Tabata is producing, and this service is being developed for 5G smartphones.

According to Game Watch Impress, users make their own avatar and through the magic of 3DCG, visit real cities in Japan and abroad. It’s even possible to log-in with real-world friends and experience virtual vacations together. 

Tabata is quoted by Famitsu as saying he’s leveraging his know-how and techniques he’s cultivated in RPGs in making this project. 

Initially, this isn’t exactly what I’d expect from Tabata. However, considering how he made a road trip Final Fantasy game and how covid-19 is keeping everyone at home, this does make sense. 

