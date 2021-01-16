Poipole Is The Terrible Mascot Of Anti-Vaxxers

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Poipole!

Poipole Details

Type: Poison

Average Height: 2′ 00”

Average Weight: 2 kg

First Added In Generation VII

Right now, a lot of people around the world are trying to or planning on getting vaccinated against covid-19. This is a good thing. The more people who get inoculated against the virus, the harder it becomes for it to spread. In fact, getting people to go out and get the shots is so important that we need a mascot. Maybe some kind of cute, loveable creature that has a needle on its head and shoots you with sticky poison. Wait. No. NO! That’s the opposite of what we need right now. Yet, here comes Poipole, at the absolute worse time.

Poor Poipole. They didn’t ask to be the perfect mascot for idiotic anti-vaxxers at a time when we need people to be getting vaccinated more than ever. Yet, with big needles on its head and the ability to shoot out nasty poison at people, it fits the bill. I can see anti-vaxxers in the Pokemon universe using pictures of this thing in their forum signatures. Makes you feel bad for the poor creature.

Though according to Bulbapedia, Poipole laughs at people why it shoots them with poison. Poipole, the fact that you shoot sticky poison on people and also laugh while you do it isn’t helping you out much when it comes to your public image. It’s hard for me to feel bad for you when you are actively being an arsehole.

By the way, someone call Mulder and Scully from last week’s Pokemon blog, because Poipole isn’t from this world. It’s an Ultra Beast, which is like an alien-thing. Or maybe it’s more like an interdimensional being? You know, like the creatures from Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Random Facts

Poipole has the lowest base stat total of all the Ultra Beasts.

Every time I say Poipole out loud, I become embarrassed.

Poipole is the only Ultra Beast, for now, that can evolve into something else.

Best Comment From Last Week

When Magneton evolves into Magnezome that must suck for the two on the side. Magneton is a partnership of three equal magnemite, but then they evolve and suddenly two of them become tiny limbs of the third. Wonder how they decide which one gets to treat the others as organs rather than partners for the rest of their unnatural life. –Zap Rowsdower

I like to imagine it comes down to a rap battle. (Also this was a great comment, but too long to include here!)

