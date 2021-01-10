This Week In Games: Path to Bermuda

Path of Exile is still to this day one of the most incredible games — and ongoing projects — from the Australia/New Zealand region. And to help kick January and hopefully 2021 along a little, it’s getting a new expansion this week.

Echoes of the Atlas drops later this week, with the Kiwi developers revealing that devs were pulled off the Path of Exile sequel to maintain pace on regular PoE content. “[Development] has been a bit slower than I would have liked, it was the biggest casualty of COVID–and I hate to blame COVID because it seems like everyone is doing that–but it really has had an impact on us,” Chris Wilson, the managing director of Grinding Gear Games, said in an interview last week.

But that’s fine, since Echoes of the Atlas will keep everyone busy for a while. It’ll introduce the Maven, a new challenge league, new supporter set packs, and more.

There’s also some cool indies dropping on various platforms this week. Down in Bermuda stuck out to me: it’s a gorgeous looking adventure from the Melbourne studio behind Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise.

As a small reminder, don’t forget that Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are free for PlayStation Plus users, while The Little Acre, Injustice 2 and PES 2021 were added to Game Pass last week. Tekken 7, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, the excellent My Friend Pedro and FTL are leaving Game Pass on January 15.

Path of Exile: Echoes of the Atlas | PC, Xbox, PS4

Glitch’s Trip | Xbox

Down in Bermuda | PC, Switch

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Life of Fly | Xbox

Glyph | Switch

Radio Commander | Switch

Dead Ground | Switch

Rhythm Fighter | Switch

Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition | Xbox

Jet Kave Adventure | Xbox

Torchlight 3 | Xbox Game Pass (Console)

Neoverse | Xbox Game Pass (PC)

What Reminds of Edith Finch | Xbox Game Pass (PC)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | Xbox Game Pass (PC)

Yaga | PC

Skellboy Refractured | PC

Yume | PC

Ancient Abyss | PC

Gunslingers & Zombies | PC

Epitaph | Switch

Arcanoid Breakout | Switch

Top Gun Air Combat | Switch

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon | Apple Arcade

Valorant Season 2 | PC

(Note: Oceanhorn technically dropped at the end of last week, but I’m including it here so it’s not forgotten.)

Things are a bit light on the PS4/PS5 front, although that doesn’t mean PS4/PS5 owners won’t get new games this week. It’s partially due to the way the storefront tends to only highlight preorders for AAA games, while listings for indie titles usually go live the day of launch.

(Sony should seriously change that, by the way, or do something to better promote all the titles coming to PSN.)

Anyway, onto the trailers. Let’s start local, with Down in Bermuda.

For the second week of January, which is traditionally super quiet, there’s enough to stuck into. See anything you like this week, or sticking to your current backlog?