See Games Differently

BioWare Says It’s Giving Up On Anthem

2

Ian Walker

Published 51 mins ago: February 25, 2021 at 6:35 am -
Filed to:anthem
biowarebioware austinchristian daileycreative workselectronic artselectronic arts gamesrole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
BioWare Says It’s Giving Up On Anthem
Screenshot: BioWare / EA
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Anthem development has been cancelled, BioWare Austin studio director Christian Dailey announced today.

“I know this will be disappointing to the community of Anthem players who have been excited to see the improvements we’ve been working on,” Dailey wrote. “It’s also disappointing for the team who were doing brilliant work. And for me personally, Anthem is what brought me to BioWare, and the last two years have been some of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career.”

Anthem originally released in 2019, BioWare’s attempt to glom onto the success of live service games like Destiny. It was heavily criticised for feeling incomplete, forcing BioWare to return to the drawing board in pursuit of a No Man’s Sky-style reboot.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Anthem publisher EA would soon be making a final decision on whether to continue bankrolling attempts to overhaul the project.

Dailey’s explanation also puts blame on the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, forcing the studio to adopt work from home strategies, for not being able to meet expectations.

“Game development is hard,” Dailey added, succinctly summing up the last year. “Decisions like these are not easy.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.