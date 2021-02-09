Crash Bandicoot 4 Gets A Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X Release Date

For those who missed out on the punishing brutality of Crash Bandicoot 4 the first time around, Activision has announced you’ll get a second crack of the whip real soon.

In a release early Wednesday morning Australian time, Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would be brought to the Nintendo Switch and next-gen consoles on March 12, with a PC release “later this year”. The pricing is naturally going to be staggered: while Australian RRP hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, Activision said the Switch version of the game would go for $US39.99, and $US59.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Those who already have Crash Bandicoot 4 on the PS4 or Xbox One will get access to the next-gen versions for free, although the release notes that Japanese users will have to pay 100 yen to access the PS5 version of the game. (You’ll also need to have the Crash 4 disc in the drive, so this won’t work if you’ve gotten the PS5 Digital Edition.)

“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can purchase the previous generation’s version of the game now and take advantage of the upgrade offer on March 12,” Activision said in a separate FAQ.

The game will target native 4K/60 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Xbox Series S will upscale to 4K. The PS5 version of the game will also utilise 3D audio and the extra haptic feedback of the DualSense controller for Tawna’s hookshot, or Neo Cortex’s blaster. Activity cards will also be included for PS5 users, which might help those stuck on a level or people looking to complete achievements.

As for PC, the game will be released through Battle.net at this stage. There’s no mention of a release on Steam, Epic Games Store or other platforms.