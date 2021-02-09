See Games Differently

EA Buys Glu Mobile For $US2.1 ($3) Billion

Mike Fahey

Published 46 mins ago: February 10, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:business finance
casual gamesdiner dashelectronic artsgluglu mobilekim kardashiankim kardashian hollywoodmobile gamestechnology internetvideo game companiesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo gaming
EA Buys Glu Mobile For $US2.1 ($3) Billion
Together they are EAGLU. (Image: EA / Glu Mobile)

EA adds a massive amount of mobile gaming power to its portfolio with the $US2.1 ($3) billion acquisition of San Francisco-based Glu Mobile, makers of Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Restaurant Dash with Gordan Ramsay, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood … Dash.

Nothing accelerates the growth of a company’s mobile business like acquiring an already massively successful mobile business. EA’s acquisition of Glu Moible, detailed in a stodgy official press release, is akin to Activision buying Candy Crush maker King back in 2015. EA gains ownership of a large portfolio of very lucrative mobile games, including the various Dashes, the Kardashian games, Deer Hunter (a personal favourite), and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. Glu benefits by being owned by EA, which will probably be fine.

An Updated List Of Studios EA Has Bought And Then Shut Down

An Updated List Of Studios EA Has Bought And Then Shut Down

Massive game publisher Electronic Arts has a reputation for snatching up talented development studios and then running them into the ground.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.