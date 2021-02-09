EA Buys Glu Mobile For $US2.1 ($3) Billion

EA adds a massive amount of mobile gaming power to its portfolio with the $US2.1 ($3) billion acquisition of San Francisco-based Glu Mobile, makers of Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Restaurant Dash with Gordan Ramsay, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood … Dash.

Nothing accelerates the growth of a company’s mobile business like acquiring an already massively successful mobile business. EA’s acquisition of Glu Moible, detailed in a stodgy official press release, is akin to Activision buying Candy Crush maker King back in 2015. EA gains ownership of a large portfolio of very lucrative mobile games, including the various Dashes, the Kardashian games, Deer Hunter (a personal favourite), and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. Glu benefits by being owned by EA, which will probably be fine.